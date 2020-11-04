Get one year of improved focus with meditation app Omvana: $39.99 (Reg. $59)

In these crazy times, meditation is a great way to escape the madness and reset your mind. Omvana is an app that gives you on-demand access to the best instructors. You can get one year of unlimited access for $39.99 (Reg. $59) at 9to5Toys Specials.

You have probably heard that meditation is a great way to reduce stress. But did you know it can also improve your productivity and help you sleep?

Unlike some meditation apps, Omvana delivers sessions with a purpose. This award-winning platform lets you choose from a wide range of tracks, classes, and lessons.

Say you need to work — you can take a class to enhance productivity. Struggling to relax? Omvana offers sessions that are designed to reduce your anxiety levels. You can also save your favorite classes and create custom playlists to suit any mood.

Along with meditation sessions, Omvana provides a range of content on fitness, mental health, self-esteem, vision, and more. The sessions are delivered by top personal growth tutors including Marisa Peer, Lisa Nichols, Bob Proctor, Michael Beckwith, and Vishen Lakhiani.

Available on iOS and Android, Omvana is rated at 4.7 stars on the App Store and 4.8 stars on Google Play.

Order today for just $39.99 to get one year of unlimited access to Omvana Meditation App, worth $59.

