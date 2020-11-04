Warm up the home office with today’s Gold Box heater deals from $54

-
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 31% off Pelonis Electric Space Heaters. You can score the Pelonis Tower Space Heater for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $120, today’s deal is $40 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This 1500W oscillating tower heater is seeing a solid price drop just in time for the coldest part of the year. At 33-inches tall and with the ability to heat up its ceramic element in “seconds,” this model also features a 24-hour timer, three heating modes, and a nice carry handle so you can easily move it from room-to-room. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 Amazon customers. More details below. 

For something even more affordable, take a look at the $60 Vornado MVH Vortex Heater or Amazon’s Oscillating Ceramic Heater at $35.50. Both options carry solid ratings and push out 1500W of power. They aren’t quite as robust and won’t heat up a space as large, but are great lower-cost options for small spaces or the home office. 

Today’s Gold Box is filled with notable deals on items for around the house including robot vacuums, kitchenware, and much more. You can browse through everything right here. Then check out the rest of today’s heater sale for deals from $53 right here.

More on the Pelonis Tower Space Heater:

This 33 inch tower heater is equipped with a ceramic heating element, 1500W maximum power AND 70 Degree Oscillation. Quickly heats-up to 70°F in seconds with reliable ceramic heating technology, offering a comfortable and consistent temperature. This Tower heater features a digital control programmable thermostat to set the temperature from XF to XF with maximized efficiency and warmth. Equipped with 3 heating modes (High, Low and ECO mode) to achieve customized temperature settings. ECO setting automatically helps energy-saving based on your ambient temperature.

