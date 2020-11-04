Amazon is offering the Intel Core i3-9100 4-core Desktop Processor on sale for $89.99 shipped. Down from $110, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’re wanting to build a budget-focused gaming PC, this is a killer deal. Normally, the CPU takes up quite a bit of a desktop’s budget, but at just $90, this leaves a lot of room for other components. You’ll find four cores here with a base speed of 3.6GHz and boost to 4.2GHz. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for other great deals.

Prefer Apple products? Well, the entry-level 16-inch MacBook Pro boasts some impressive specs at $300 off. This drops it to $2,099, and you’ll find a 6-core i7 processor, 4GB AMD graphics card, and 512GB of storage alongside 16GB of RAM available here.

Intel i3-9100 Processor features:

4 Cores /4 Threads

Up to 4.2 GHz

Compatible with Intel 300 Series chipset based motherboards

Bios update may be required for motherboard compatibility

Supports Intel Optane Memory

