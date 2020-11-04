It is now time for all of Wednesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. This morning saw solid Gold Box offers on TurboTax software with Amazon gift cards attached while the popular Reigns series is still on sale, but for now it’s on to this morning’s best deals. Highlights of today’s lineup include titles like Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap, LVL, Tahrir App, and 3DPro Camera, among others. Hit the fold for a closer look at everything.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: 3DPro Camera: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tahrir App – Text on image: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Translate Translator!!: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: LVL: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rock Drum Machine: $9 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: MudRunner Mobile: $4 (Reg. $6)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Deep Sleep, Insomnia Help: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Om Namah Shivaya Mantra Audio: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Fuel Cost Calculator & Tacker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Find My Car – Parking Tracker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Active Voice!: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Two Crowns: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Earth Atlantis: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Controlax Pro:Computer Control: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Tape: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Starman: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Theine: $2 (Reg. $5)

More on Wonder Boy The Dragon’s Trap:

Boasting beautiful, hand-drawn animations and a re-orchestrated soundtrack, the cult classic returns with a unique blend of exploration, action, and adventure! Cursed into a half-human, half-lizard monstrosity by the Meka-Dragon, you are in search for a cure! The only way you can return to human form is to find the Salamander Cross, a magical item with the power to remove curses…

