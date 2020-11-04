Lutron’s Caseta HomeKit Dimmer Switch kits are up to 24% off from $80

Amazon is currently offering the Lutron Caseta Smart Dimmer Switch Starter Kit for $124.90 shipped. Also available at Home Depot. Typically selling for $165, today’s offer saves you 24%, comes within $5 of our previous mention, and matches the third-best we’ve seen to date. If you’ve been looking to upgrade to whole-home smart lighting but don’t want to replace every individual light bulb, Lutron’s starter kit is the solution. It includes a pair of in-wall dimmer switches as well as two wireless remotes and a bridge to tie it all together. Alongside smartphone control, there’s also HomeKit support, as well as Alexa and Assistant integration. Over 845 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon is discounting the Lutron Caseta Smart Start Kit for $79.95 with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Down from $100, this matches our previous mention as well as the Amazon low and saves you 20%. You’re getting a similar HomeKit-enabled package here, just with a single dimmer switch and remote, as well as the bridge noted above.

This morning, we’re also tracking a notable discount on this eufyCam E bundle at $337.50, alongside a host of other Anker deals. But if it’s additional ways to upgrade your Alexa, Assistant, or Siri setup, our smart home guide has discounts on Kwikset’s Halo Touchscreen Smart Lock at $158 as well as some ongoing deals on TP-Link’s Smart Power Strips from $30.

Lutron Caseta Smart Dimmer set features:

The Caseta wireless Deluxe dimmer kit with smart bridge provides simple and personalized control of your lights, shades and temperature. Control your lights from anywhere within your home with the included Pico remote controls or from anywhere in the world using the free Lutron app.

