Makita’s Impact XPS 45-piece Bit Set lasts “up to 90x longer” than others: $20 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Makita Impact XPS 45-piece Bit Set (E-01650) for $19.97 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Matched at Home Depot. That’s 20% off the going rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3.50. If your shop is in need of a new bit set, this Makita offering is worth checking out. It’s said to “last up to 90x longer than standard impact bits,” helping ensure you have a long-term solution at your disposal. I’ve been using a similar Makita set for years now and have yet to have a bit become stripped or unusable. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Spend half as much when opting for the CRAFTSMAN 14-piece Gold Oxide Drill Bit Set instead. That’s right, it’s down to $10 and is part of a couple of discounts we highlighted on Monday. Swing by the full roundup to see what else is in store.

And while you’re at it, don’t forget about yesterday’s list of DEWALT deals. There you’ll find everything from a socket set to its reciprocating saw blade kit. Discounts start at $10, making it worth a moment of your time. Pricing here shaves up to 50% off.

Makita Impact XPS 45-piece Impact Bit Set features:

Bits last up to 90X longer than standard impact bits

Bits feature precision machined tips, pulse torsion rings, an optimized torsion zone, and unique steel, combine to deliver improved overall performance and bit life

Precision machined tips provide a superior full contact fit for improved holding power and longer life

Pulse Torsion Rings help to disperse impact energy through the torsion zone and off of the bit tip

Optimized Torsion Zone geometry facilitates an ideal transfer of impact energy for improved bit life

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!