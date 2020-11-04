Nordstrom Rack’s Kate Spade Flash Sale takes up to 60% off + extra 25% off handbags, more

Nordstrom Rack’s Kate Spade Sale takes up to 60% off handbags, accessories, shoes, apparel, and more. Plus, Nordstrom Rack is offering an extra 25% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the women’s Silicone Scallop Sport Smartwatch. This style is currently on sale for $140, which is down from its original rate of $278. This watch easily tracks your steps, heart rate, and gives you social media and text or call notifications. The sleek black look can easily pair with any outfit and this would make a phenomenal gift idea. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Another notable deal from this event is the Cameron Convertible Crossbody Handbag that’s currently marked down to $75. For comparison, this bag was originally priced at $279. This is a great option for staying hands-free and the spacious interior can hold an array of small essentials. I also love the gray coloring that’s versatile to pair with almost any look.

Our top picks from Kate Spade include:

