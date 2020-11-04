TOMS Surprise Sale takes up to 65% off hundreds of styles from $20

-
FashionToms
Get this deal 60% off From $20

TOMS Surprise Sale takes up to 65% off hundreds of styles for both men and women. Prices are as marked. Note: all sales are final. Easily update your shoes with deals on boots, sneakers, dress styles, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $59 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Navi Boots that are very stylish for the fall season. Originally priced at $100, however during the sale you can find them for $70. These boots are versatile to dress up or down and they’re cushioned to promote comfort. You can also choose from four color options and it has a mesh lining for a breathable feel. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from TOMS and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Toms

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple AirPods hit all-time low of $100 ahead of Black F...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

Strider’s balance bikes keep the kids active, now 30% off at Amazon from $63

From $63 Learn More
50% off

Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more from $17

From $17 Learn More
Reg. $10

Wrap your AirPods in elago’s 2-tone Duo case for $6.50 Prime shipped

$6.50 Learn More
Up to 50% off

Smartphone Accessories: OontZ Angle 3 RainDance Speaker $25 (28% off), more

From $5 Learn More
31% off

Warm up the home office with today’s Gold Box heater deals from $54

$54+ Learn More
Buy one get one 50% off

OnePlus 8T sees buy one get one 50% off promotion with free OnePlus Buds

Save $533 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Wonder Boy Dragon’s Trap, LVL, more

FREE+ Learn More
$300 off

Take $300 off Apple’s entry-level 16-inch MacBook Pro

$2,099 Learn More