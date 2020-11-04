Victorinox Swiss Army Classic Knife, a #1 best-seller, drops to 2020 low at under $12

Amazon is offering the Victorinox Swiss Army Classic SD Pocket Knife for $11.88 Prime shipped. Today’s deal saves you around 25% and marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked in over a year. With multiple tools in a compact form-factor, this Swiss Army Knife is the perfect beginnings for your new everyday carry setup. There are six tools packed away here, including a knife, nail file, screwdriver, scissors, tweezers, and a toothpick. All of this fits into a tiny package weighing just 0.7-ounces. Plus, Victorinox offers a lifetime warranty that guarantees it’s covered against manufacturing defects. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 16,000, and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Looking for something a bit more utilitarian and simple in design? Well, this folding pocket knife does one job and does it well. It features a large 2.7-inch blade that’s made from 440 stainless steel. You’ll find an additional blade at the bottom to cut seat belts or bands when opening packaging, plus it sports both a pocket carry clip and pouch, making it a versatile addition to your EDC setup for just $10.

Victorinox Swiss Army Classic Knife features:

A CUT ABOVE THE REST: Compact, agile and ready to face any adventure head-on. Our range of Swiss Army Knives have been established since 1897 and continue to be an icon of utility and smart design.

DURABLE CONSTRUCTION: Swiss made stainless steel construction encased in our popular scales offers a slimmer profile and is extremely resistant.

COMPACT CARRY: Bring this knife with you on your daily adventures without sacrificing space. It makes a great gift for any occasion or stocking stuffer for Christmas.

FIT FOR ALL TASKS: At their heart, all our pocket knives are a survival tool; multitaskers that deliver in any situation. At their most evolved they have surpassed basic function to pioneer space travel and restart engines.

