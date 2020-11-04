Wrap your AirPods in elago’s 2-tone Duo case for $6.50 Prime shipped

-
AmazonSmartphone Accessorieselago
Get this deal Reg. $10 $6.50

elago via Amazon offers its Duo Silicone AirPods Case for $6.64 Prime shipped. That’s down from the regular $10 price tag and our previous mention of $7. Go with elago’s Duo silicone wrap and add a splash of color while also enjoying some extra protection. This particular sleeve from elago comes with interchangeable tops for varying looks. Be sure to note that while this case is compatible with all AirPods, the wireless charging indicator is visible on the second-generation model, which is a change from the original Duo case. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 3,000 Amazon reviewers.

Ditch the 2-tone design and elago branding for this third-party alternative at $5. It does include a carabiner, which is great if you’d like to tote around your AirPods with easy access on a backpack. Also includes a few other accessories like silicone eartips for a secure fit. A pretty good deal overall if you’re willing to sacrifice the bright colors above. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 15,000 Amazon reviewers.

Want the latest from elago? Check out the new ice cream cases that are currently on sale from $11.50. We recently featured these cases in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, giving high marks for creativity and protection.

elago Duo AirPods Case features:

  • AT ELAGO ALL CASES ARE DESIGNED JUST FOR YOU with a simple and functional design in mind. These cases support BOTH WIRED AND WIRELESS charging for AirPods 2 & 1. We want to make your life SIMPLE AND HASSLE FREE!
  • THE PROBLEM WITH MOST CASES ARE that they don’t fit correctly and don’t protect from drops well. ELAGO CASES ARE MADE WITH premium silicone and a special coating applied inside the cap to PREVENT IT FROM FALLING OFF to give you the BEST DROP PROTECTION!
  • ACCESSORIZE IN A NEW WAY WITH two different colored caps. These fashionable two-toned cases allow you to MAKE A STATEMENT WITH YOUR AIRPODS CASE while protecting it from drops, scratches, dirts and oils from everyday use.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

elago

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple AirPods hit all-time low of $100 ahead of Black F...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Up to 22% off

elago’s AirPods/Pro Ice Cream Cases fall to new lows from $11.50 (Save up to 22%)

From $11.50 Learn More

Tested: elago ice cream cone case for AirPods Pro brings fun protection

Learn More
30% off

Strider’s balance bikes keep the kids active, now 30% off at Amazon from $63

From $63 Learn More
50% off

Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more from $17

From $17 Learn More
Up to 50% off

Smartphone Accessories: OontZ Angle 3 RainDance Speaker $25 (28% off), more

From $5 Learn More
31% off

Warm up the home office with today’s Gold Box heater deals from $54

$54+ Learn More
Buy one get one 50% off

OnePlus 8T sees buy one get one 50% off promotion with free OnePlus Buds

Save $533 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Wonder Boy Dragon’s Trap, LVL, more

FREE+ Learn More