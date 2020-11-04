Wrap your AirPods in elago’s 2-tone Duo case for $6.50 Prime shipped

elago via Amazon offers its Duo Silicone AirPods Case for $6.64 Prime shipped. That’s down from the regular $10 price tag and our previous mention of $7. Go with elago’s Duo silicone wrap and add a splash of color while also enjoying some extra protection. This particular sleeve from elago comes with interchangeable tops for varying looks. Be sure to note that while this case is compatible with all AirPods, the wireless charging indicator is visible on the second-generation model, which is a change from the original Duo case. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 3,000 Amazon reviewers.

Ditch the 2-tone design and elago branding for this third-party alternative at $5. It does include a carabiner, which is great if you’d like to tote around your AirPods with easy access on a backpack. Also includes a few other accessories like silicone eartips for a secure fit. A pretty good deal overall if you’re willing to sacrifice the bright colors above. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 15,000 Amazon reviewers.

Want the latest from elago? Check out the new ice cream cases that are currently on sale from $11.50. We recently featured these cases in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, giving high marks for creativity and protection.

elago Duo AirPods Case features:

AT ELAGO ALL CASES ARE DESIGNED JUST FOR YOU with a simple and functional design in mind. These cases support BOTH WIRED AND WIRELESS charging for AirPods 2 & 1. We want to make your life SIMPLE AND HASSLE FREE!

THE PROBLEM WITH MOST CASES ARE that they don’t fit correctly and don’t protect from drops well. ELAGO CASES ARE MADE WITH premium silicone and a special coating applied inside the cap to PREVENT IT FROM FALLING OFF to give you the BEST DROP PROTECTION!

ACCESSORIZE IN A NEW WAY WITH two different colored caps. These fashionable two-toned cases allow you to MAKE A STATEMENT WITH YOUR AIRPODS CASE while protecting it from drops, scratches, dirts and oils from everyday use.

