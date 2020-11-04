Zinus’ Italian-made 12-inch Hybrid King Mattress plunges to $318.50 (Reg. $530)

Amazon is offering the Zinus Italian 12-inch Hybrid King Mattress for $318.66 shipped. That’s $212 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $118. This spacious mattress is comprised of “premium materials” with “exceptional Italian craftsmanship.” The mattress features a variety of different materials ranging from soft comfort foam to pocketed springs to “provide pressure-relieving comfort that hugs your shape.” Zinus backs this mattress with a 10-year warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough left over to adopt Amazon’s Rivet Plug-in Wall Sconce at $44. It’s actually on sale right now, with a typical price of around $75. It features a classic brass finish and can be plugged in to ensure a quick and easy setup.

And while you’re at it, don’t forget to peek at today’s Walker Edison TV stand discounts. There you’ll discover options up to $64 off with pricing that starts at $200. A few options are available, helping ensure you find the right fit for your home.

Zinus Italian 12-inch Hybrid King Mattress features:

Premium materials and exceptional Italian craftsmanship take centerstage with this affordable hybrid mattress, featuring individually wrapped iCoil pocket springs and a supportively soft euro top

1.25 inches soft comfort foam, 2.5 inches durable high-density foam and motion-isolating 7.5 inch iCoil pocketed springs provide pressure-relieving comfort that hugs your shape; ideal for back and stomach sleepers

Our technology allows this mattress to be efficiently compressed into one box that’s easily shipped and maneuvered into the bedroom; simply unbox, unroll and this mattress does the rest, expanding to its original shape within 72 hours

