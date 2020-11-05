AeroGarden Bounty indoor gardens up to $200 off at Amazon today

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is now offering up to 50% off AeroGarden indoor garden sets. You can score the AeroGarden Bounty Basic for $159.95 shipped. Regularly as much as $300 direct from AeroGarden, it is currently on sale for $200 there and is now at the lowest price we can find. Ideal for growing your own herbs and veggies indoors all year round, this one actually ships with a 9-pod heirloom salad seed kit as well as a bottle of plant nutrients. You’ll be growing up to nine plants at once to a height of 24-inches via the included 30-watt LED system with no messy soil needed. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Also part of today’s Gold Box sale, you’ll find the AeroGarden Black Bounty model down at $199.95 shipped with same salad kit. Regularly $400, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This one is mostly the same as the model above, but is slightly larger and offers more powerful LED lights at 40-watts. Also rated 4+ stars.

But for something even more affordable, take a look at the AeroGarden Sprout (2020 model). This one is limited to three plants at a time but will save you even more at $89 shipped. And for more discounted home upgrades, hit up our Green Deals and home goods hubs.

More on the AeroGarden Bounty Basic:

During this deal only, get your AeroGarden Bounty Basic with an Heirloom Salad Seed Pod Kit pack-in; Our fastest growing seed kits will have you harvesting fresh salads right from your kitchen counter in no time; No more trips to the grocery store needed. 9 pre-seeded grow pods including Black Seeded Simpson (2), Deer Tongue (1), Parris Island (1), Marvel of 4 Seasons (2), Rouge D’iver (2) and Red Sail (1) plus a 3oz bottle of our patented, all natural Plant Nutrients (enough for a full season of growth).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!