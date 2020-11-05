AeroGarden Bounty indoor gardens up to $200 off at Amazon today

-
AmazonHome GoodsAerogarden
Get this deal 50% off $160+

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is now offering up to 50% off AeroGarden indoor garden sets. You can score the AeroGarden Bounty Basic for $159.95 shipped. Regularly as much as $300 direct from AeroGarden, it is currently on sale for $200 there and is now at the lowest price we can find. Ideal for growing your own herbs and veggies indoors all year round, this one actually ships with a 9-pod heirloom salad seed kit as well as a bottle of plant nutrients. You’ll be growing up to nine plants at once to a height of 24-inches via the included 30-watt LED system with no messy soil needed. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

Also part of today’s Gold Box sale, you’ll find the AeroGarden Black Bounty model down at $199.95 shipped with same salad kit. Regularly $400, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This one is mostly the same as the model above, but is slightly larger and offers more powerful LED lights at 40-watts. Also rated 4+ stars.  

But for something even more affordable, take a look at the AeroGarden Sprout (2020 model). This one is limited to three plants at a time but will save you even more at $89 shipped. And for more discounted home upgrades, hit up our Green Deals and home goods hubs

More on the AeroGarden Bounty Basic:

During this deal only, get your AeroGarden Bounty Basic with an Heirloom Salad Seed Pod Kit pack-in; Our fastest growing seed kits will have you harvesting fresh salads right from your kitchen counter in no time; No more trips to the grocery store needed. 9 pre-seeded grow pods including Black Seeded Simpson (2), Deer Tongue (1), Parris Island (1), Marvel of 4 Seasons (2), Rouge D’iver (2) and Red Sail (1) plus a 3oz bottle of our patented, all natural Plant Nutrients (enough for a full season of growth). 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Aerogarden

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple AirPods hit all-time low of $100 ahead of Black F...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: DEWALT 20V Blower and Chainsaw Combo $299, more

Learn More

Amazon home gift guide features 2020’s best kitchenware, smart gear, more

Learn More
$90+ off

Save up to $90 on Nespresso Vertuo coffee makers at Amazon, now $100 shipped

$100 Learn More
$99

Shure’s MV5 Microphone works with your Mac or iPhone at $79 (Save $20)

$79 Learn More
Up to 30%

Best Buy 4-day sale discounts TCL 4K TVs, HomeKit accessories, more

Shop now! Learn More
40% off

Amazon 1-day robo vac sale has models starting from just $90 (Up to 40% off)

$90+ Learn More
30% off

Lacoste apparel, shoes, and accessories from $8 Prime shipped at Amazon

From $8 Learn More
Up to 47% off

Amazon’s Fire HD Tablet lineup now up to 47% off starting at $55

From $55 Learn More