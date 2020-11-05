Hide your spares in Amazon’s Key Storage Lock Box at $15 (50% off)

Woot is now offering the AmazonBasics Portable Key Storage Box for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $30 and still fetching as much from Amazon where it has never gone for less than $21.50, today’s offer is nearly 50% off and the lowest we can find. Ideal for realtors, pet sitters, or just as a safe place to store a spare key (or eight) around your property, this model is waterproof and made of durable aluminum. It features a 4-digit combination lock that can be reset as often as is needed and measures out at 3.3- x 7.3- x 1.6-inches. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

A quick browse through Amazon will show just how notable today’s lead deal is. There really aren’t very many options for less than $15, brand name or otherwise. However, you can save slightly more with the under $14 Kingsley Guard-a-Key Black Realtor’s Lockbox. It carries stellar ratings and but only 5-keys (compared to the eight on the AmazonBasics model), but if it’s just for a spare key or the dog sitter, it will do the trick.

While we are talking home security and your front door, check out these discounted smart solutions. We have solid price drops still available on Kwikset’s Halo Touchscreen Smart Lock and the Siri-equipped August Smart Lock Pro. Then hit up our coverage of the porch pirate deterrent Yale Smart Delivery Box.

More on the AmazonBasics Portable Key Storage Box:

Portable key storage box with waterproof cover provides a safe, secure way to keep up to 8 keys conveniently available—great for realtors, pet sitters, house cleaners, maintenance workers, and kids after school

Can easily hang on a handle like a padlock or be moved from one location to another (no need to mount); perfect for home, garage, business, or office use

4-digit combination can be reset for enhanced security; lock offers over 10,000 possible combinations

