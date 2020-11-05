Amazon’s offering outerwear from Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger, more from $24 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off men’s and women’s outerwear from Levi’s, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and more. This is a great way to update your outerwear for cool weather with great deals on jackets, vests, parkas, and more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Tommy Hilfiger Lightweight Packable Jacket from $31.58 shipped. Regularly priced at up to $80, which is the lowest rate in over three months. This stylish jacket is nice for everyday wear and you can choose from several color options. It’s highly-packable, which is nice for traveling or storing away and the waterproof material is perfect for fall or winter weather. Rated 4.3/5 stars with nearly 3,000 reviews. Head below the jump to find additional deals today.

For women, the Tommy Hilfiger Mid Length Jacket with a Faux Fur Hood is currently marked down to $63.99. To compare, this jacket was originally priced at $80. This style is very fashionable for fall and winter and it comes in four color options. The longer length and down material helps to keep you warm and it also has an attached hood. Better yet, it’s machine washable to stay looking nice for years to come. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Amazon customers.

You will also want to check out TOMS Surprise Sale that’s offering hundreds of styles at up to 65% off. Inside you can find boots, sneakers, dress shoes, and more from $20.

Tommy Hilfiger Lightweight Packable Jacket features:

100% down feather padding giving the ability to lock in warmth; Featuring a quilted pattern to add style and functionality; Heat is secured within each stitched quilt

A favorable front zipper extending the length of the jacket is featured along with 2 hand pockets; The side entry pockets create a spacious and easily accessible pocket

The Tommy Hilfiger logo is present on the left chest adding acknowledgement of the brand without being overpowering; The standup collar creates a mature look while adding to the warmth feature of the jacket

