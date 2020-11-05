It’s Thursday morning and that means it’s time for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. From dungeon-diving, turn-based combat and classic-style RPGs to gigantic robot dragons, escaping prison, and much more, there are plenty of notable deals on tap today. This morning’s collection includes titles such as The Escapists 1 and 2, Battle Chasers, Dragon Hills 2, Last Colossus, and much more. Hit the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: AR Runner: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Playground AR: Physics Sandbox: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: JamUp Pro: $12 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Arrog: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dragon Hills 2: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Weather Gods: $5 (Reg. $26)

Mac: Mybrushes-Sketch, Paint, Design: FREE (Reg. $10)

Mac: Color Wheel: FREE (Reg. $3)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: 3DPro Camera: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tahrir App – Text on image: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Translate Translator!!: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: LVL: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rock Drum Machine: $9 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: MudRunner Mobile: $4 (Reg. $6)

More on The Escapists 2:

The Escapists 2 is a hilariously thrilling, sandbox strategy experience that issues the not-so-simple challenge of escaping from prison. Create your own con with hundreds of customisation options, go it alone or conspire with up to 3 of your friends to create the ultimate escape with local multiplayer! Download The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout today…It would be a crime not to!

