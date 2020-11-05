Lacoste apparel, shoes, and accessories from $8 Prime shipped at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Lacoste apparel, shoes, and accessories. One of our top picks from this saleU is the Mens Short Sleeve V-Neck Pima Cotton Jersey T-Shirt for $34.65 shipped. Regularly priced at $45, and that’s the lowest rate in three months. This t-shirt is perfect for everyday wear and can be worn year-round. You can choose from an array of fun color options and it will pair nicely with shorts, joggers, jeans, or khakis alike. Plus, it can also be layered under jackets or pullovers for the fall and winter seasons. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 1,600 reviews from Amazon customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Another notable deal from this sale is the Lacoste Men’s Essential 3-Pack Boxer Briefs that would make a great gift idea for the holidays. Regularly priced at $33, however today you can find them from $21.53. This style also comes in several color options and is rated 4.5/5 stars.

Finally, be sure to check out our fashion guide with deals from an array of top brands including The North Face, New Balance, and many more.

Our top picks from Lacoste include:

