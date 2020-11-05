Lowepro GearUp Wrap secures a Nintendo Switch and eight games for $16 (Reg. $25)

-
AmazonLowepro
Get this deal Save 36% $16

Amazon is offering the Lowepro GearUp Switch Wrap DLX for $16.16 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 36% off the typical rate there and is within a mere $0.39 of the lowest price we have tracked. Not only is this Lowepro case ready to stow your beloved Nintendo Switch, it also wields a total of eight game cartridge slots. A padded divider sets out to protect your portable console’s Joy-Con controllers and screen. The anodized aluminum clasp ensures everything remains securely in place. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Bypass storage in favor of comfort with Orzly’s $14 Grip Case. It affordably adds padded handles “to make playing for long durations much more comfortable.” Despite this, Orzly has managed to ensure that ports, buttons, air vents, and even the kickstand remain accessible. Rated 4.6/5 stars by nearly 200 Amazon shoppers.

And if you want to play on a big screen no matter where you’re headed, be sure to check out Philips’ new PicoPix portable projectors. Both weigh under 2 pounds, feature USB-C, and more. Built-in batteries allow these to operate for several hours on a single charge. Scope out our launch coverage to learn more.

Lowepro GearUp Switch Wrap DLX features:

  • Elastic web grid holds extra game cards like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 2 and Zelda Breath of the Wild
  • Padded divider protects Switch Pro Controller and screen
  • Dedicated padded slots securely hold and protect Nintendo Switch game device
  • Anodized aluminum clasp secures Wrap closed

