Refresh your mattress from $112 via Amazon’s Linenspa Gold Box (Up to 30% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsLinenspa
Get this deal 30% off $112+

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering 30% off Linenspa 10-inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattresses. While you’ll find several size options on sale today, one standout is the full-size Hybrid Mattress for $153.99 shipped. Regularly $220, today’s offer is $66 or 30% off the going rate, matching the previous Amazon deal price, and the lowest we can find. This model combines the “traditional support” of an innerspring mattress with a hypo-allergenic memory foam variant. Alongside the must-have 10-year mattress warranty here, the Linenspa options are compressed and shipped in a box so you can easily get them in place. Rated 4+ stars from over 54,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

As we mentioned above, today’s deal applies to all sizes of the 10-inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattresses. Starting from $111.99 on the Twin size and going all the way up to $223.99 for the California King, everything is 30% off and at the lowest we can find. Whichever you go with, a Linenspa Premium Smooth Fabric Mattress Protector is a great idea to expand the life of your investment while protecting it against spills and the like for $16.

These aren’t the only bedding and mattress deals live right now though. Our previous Zinus roundup still features some great options starting from $69. Then head right over to our home goods deal hub for even more notable deals for around the house including everything from robot vacuums, and Instant Pot cookers to AeroGarden deals and DIY tool sets. 

More on the Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress:

  • 10 inch hybrid combines the traditional support of an innerspring mattress with the plush comfort of hypallergenic memory foam for a medium feel
  • A thick layer of memory foam conforms to your curves to help eliminate pressure points and increase comfort
  • Compressed and shipped in a box for convenient delivery and setup, this universally comfortable mattress makes relaxing easy. Cover – 1.5 inches quilted memory foam. Comfort layer 2.5 inches foam

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Linenspa

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple AirPods hit all-time low of $100 ahead of Black F...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Save $52

Zinus’ Trisha Queen Bed Frame hurdles to $129, more from $69 (Up to $52 off)

From $69 Learn More
Reg. $530

Zinus’ Italian-made 12-inch Hybrid King Mattress plunges to $318.50 (Reg. $530)

$318.50 Learn More
Save up to 30%

LEGO’s 501st Clone Battle Pack falls to all-time low of $24, more kits from $14

From $14 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s Android app deals + freebies: Final Fantasy IV, QR/Barcode PRO, more

FREE+ Learn More

Get cooking with Le Creuset’s Holiday Gift Guide with prices from just $12

Learn More
$129

GrillPro’s electric tabletop grill upgrades your cooking game for $99

$99 Learn More
$289

HP’s 14-inch 1080p Chromebook is now down to $219 (Save $70)

$219 Learn More
Save 33%

Nerf’s motorized Revoltinator Blaster is all yours for $30 (Save 33%)

$30 Learn More