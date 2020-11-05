Refresh your mattress from $112 via Amazon’s Linenspa Gold Box (Up to 30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering 30% off Linenspa 10-inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattresses. While you’ll find several size options on sale today, one standout is the full-size Hybrid Mattress for $153.99 shipped. Regularly $220, today’s offer is $66 or 30% off the going rate, matching the previous Amazon deal price, and the lowest we can find. This model combines the “traditional support” of an innerspring mattress with a hypo-allergenic memory foam variant. Alongside the must-have 10-year mattress warranty here, the Linenspa options are compressed and shipped in a box so you can easily get them in place. Rated 4+ stars from over 54,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

As we mentioned above, today’s deal applies to all sizes of the 10-inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattresses. Starting from $111.99 on the Twin size and going all the way up to $223.99 for the California King, everything is 30% off and at the lowest we can find. Whichever you go with, a Linenspa Premium Smooth Fabric Mattress Protector is a great idea to expand the life of your investment while protecting it against spills and the like for $16.

These aren’t the only bedding and mattress deals live right now though. Our previous Zinus roundup still features some great options starting from $69. Then head right over to our home goods deal hub for even more notable deals for around the house including everything from robot vacuums, and Instant Pot cookers to AeroGarden deals and DIY tool sets.

More on the Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress:

10 inch hybrid combines the traditional support of an innerspring mattress with the plush comfort of hypallergenic memory foam for a medium feel

A thick layer of memory foam conforms to your curves to help eliminate pressure points and increase comfort

Compressed and shipped in a box for convenient delivery and setup, this universally comfortable mattress makes relaxing easy. Cover – 1.5 inches quilted memory foam. Comfort layer 2.5 inches foam

