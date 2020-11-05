Nerf’s motorized Revoltinator Blaster is all yours for $30 (Save 33%)

Amazon is offering the Nerf Revoltinator Blaster for $29.99 shipped. That’s $15 off the going rate found at retailers like Kohl’s and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. This Nerf blaster sets itself apart with “power shock lights and sounds.” A built-in motor empowers users to easily propel 18 darts in a row. Two tactical rails pave the way for customization with Nerf Zombie Strike accessories. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with more than enough left over to grab the Green Toys Wagon Outdoor Toy for $12. This is actually a discounted price that’s a part of the toy deals we’ve spotted from $9.50. There you’ll find discounts on brands like Green Toys, Melissa & Doug, Paw Patrol, and more.

And if you’d like to bundle a bit of education into your fun, it’s hard to go wrong with UBTECH’s buildable Astrobot Cosmos Coding Kit. Today’s price drop takes it down to $96.50 which delivers a total of $23 in savings. Buyers will score 387 snap-together parts, an infrared sensor, speaker, two LEDs, and five “smooth-motion robotic servo motors.”

Nerf Revoltinator Blaster features:

Power shock lights and sounds: the revolving blaster electrifies the zombie-fighting fun with power shock lights and sounds

Motorized blasting: rev up the motor and pull the trigger to shoot 18 darts in a row With rapid-fire motorized blasting from this Nerf zombie Strike blaster

18 Nerf zombie Strike darts: blaster includes an 18-dart clip and 18 official Nerf zombie Strike Elite darts that are designed for distance and constructed of durable foam with flexible, hollow tips

