Nerf’s motorized Revoltinator Blaster is all yours for $30 (Save 33%)

-
AmazonToys & HobbiesNerf
Get this deal Save 33% $30

Amazon is offering the Nerf Revoltinator Blaster for $29.99 shipped. That’s $15 off the going rate found at retailers like Kohl’s and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. This Nerf blaster sets itself apart with “power shock lights and sounds.” A built-in motor empowers users to easily propel 18 darts in a row. Two tactical rails pave the way for customization with Nerf Zombie Strike accessories. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with more than enough left over to grab the Green Toys Wagon Outdoor Toy for $12. This is actually a discounted price that’s a part of the toy deals we’ve spotted from $9.50. There you’ll find discounts on brands like Green Toys, Melissa & Doug, Paw Patrol, and more.

And if you’d like to bundle a bit of education into your fun, it’s hard to go wrong with UBTECH’s buildable Astrobot Cosmos Coding Kit. Today’s price drop takes it down to $96.50 which delivers a total of $23 in savings. Buyers will score 387 snap-together parts, an infrared sensor, speaker, two LEDs, and five “smooth-motion robotic servo motors.”

Nerf Revoltinator Blaster features:

  • Power shock lights and sounds: the revolving blaster electrifies the zombie-fighting fun with power shock lights and sounds
  • Motorized blasting: rev up the motor and pull the trigger to shoot 18 darts in a row With rapid-fire motorized blasting from this Nerf zombie Strike blaster
  • 18 Nerf zombie Strike darts: blaster includes an 18-dart clip and 18 official Nerf zombie Strike Elite darts that are designed for distance and constructed of durable foam with flexible, hollow tips

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Toys & Hobbies

Nerf

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple AirPods hit all-time low of $100 ahead of Black F...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon’s Holiday Toy List details this year’s must-haves: LEGO, STEAM, more

Read more Learn More
25% off

Disney holiday deals now live from $8.50: Classic collectibles, dolls, toys, more

$8.50+ Learn More

Green Deals: Get six BR30 100W LED Light Bulbs for $30, more

Learn More
Save $50

This dapper-looking Skagen Nillson Watch has fallen to $75 (Save $50), more from $45

From $45 Learn More
Reg. $229

August Smart Lock Pro brings Siri to the front door at $178 (Save 22%)

$178 Learn More
Save now

WD_Black’s SN750 500GB NVMe SSD hits $80 at Amazon, more PC gaming deals from $50

From $50 Learn More
Up to 40%

Home Depot takes up to 40% off Husky storage, tools, more before Black Friday

From $10 Learn More
Reg. $200+

Early Black Friday sale drops Ninja’s Mega Blender System to $100 (Reg. $200+)

$100 Learn More