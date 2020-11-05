Add a ring light kit to your Instagram setup, tripods, more from $18

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Global Omo via Amazon offers up to 39% off Neewer Ringlight Flash Kits. Deals start at $18. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the 18-inch Ring Lit Kit at $55.99. That’s down from the usual up to $75 going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This light stand kit includes everything needed to jump-start your photo booth and capture perfect Instagram shots. Ships with a stand, light, temperature changing sleeves, and more. Rated an impressive 4.7/5 stars by over 21,000 Amazon reviewers. More below.

Another standout in today’s sale is the Neewer 2-in-1 Aluminum Alloy Camera Tripod at $51.99. As a comparison, you’d typically pay around $75 here. Made of aluminum alloy, this tripod delivers a fluid drag pan head for smooth shots and arrives with a carrying case, as well. It’s compatible with all of the major names in the camera game, including Nikon, Canon, Sony, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box for even more deals on Neewer lighting accessories, tripods, and other essentials for your camera setup. Deals from $18 will be available throughout today but some offers are beginning to sell out, so make sure to act quickly if anything catches your eye.

Neweer Ring Light Kit features:

Dimmable 18″/48cm Outer 55W 5500K 240 Pieces LED bulbs with a wide dimming range from 1%-100%. Special LED SMD design, lightweight and portable

61″/155cm light stand is constructed from aluminum alloy, giving it exceptional strength; The soft tube Makes the light rotate freely for the best position. White and orange color filters are made of high light transmission plastic material with steady color temperature

A hot shoe adapter is compatible with Most DSLR cameras and a smart phone holder for most smartphones (iPhone 8 Plus/8/X/7/6, Samsung Galaxy S9/S8, Huawei, etc. ). Note: the camera and the smartphone in the picture are not include

