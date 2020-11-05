Bring home PDP’s Xbox Stereo Gaming Headset at $39.50 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the PDP Xbox Wired Stereo Gaming Headset for $39.64 shipped. That’s 21% off the typical rate there and is within $0.64 of the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. Once armed with this PDP gaming headset, you’ll be ready to “play at the top of your game.” The company attributes this to dynamic 50mm high-definition stereo drivers, which are said to deliver “clear and balanced sound.” A flexible noise-cancelling microphone is paired with on-ear audio controls for quick and easy adjustments. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

And if you happen to own a Nintendo Switch, you could show it some love instead with Lowepro GearUp Wrap. It’s all yours for $16, a price that’s actually been reduced by 36%. It holds not only your beloved Nintendo Switch, but also eight game cartridges.

Since you came here for the PDP deal above, you may be interested in reading about Razer’s new Xbox Series X headsets. These are made with Microsoft’s new consoles in mind and are ready to embrace wireless connectivity. View photos and learn more in today’s release coverage.

PDP Xbox Wired Stereo Gaming Headset features:

  • Play at the top of your game with dynamic 50mm High-Definition stereo drivers for clear and balanced sound
  • Flexible noise-cancelling mic, and on-ear audio controls for quick and easy adjustments
  • Works with the Xbox One Wireless Controller via 3.5mm connector
  • Experience unbeatable comfort during long gaming sessions with its lightweight build and breathable ear cushions.
  • Licensed by Microsoft

