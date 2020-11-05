Pick up a 1-year BJ’s Wholesale membership before Black Friday for just $20

BJ’s Wholesale is currently offering a 1-year Inner Circle membership for $20. For comparison, you’d normally pay $55 for a membership directly from BJ’s and today’s deal matches our last mention. While we don’t see a ton of sales from BJ’s throughout the year, the wholesale club is known for some killer Black Friday deals. The catch? You’ll have to be a member to take full advantage of the savings. Today’s deal scores you a 1-year membership, which is good at clubs nationwide. Not sure where your nearest one is? Well, BJ’s has a club finder that can help you solve that mystery.

BJ’s already has a slew of holiday and Black Friday sales going already, so once you have a membership, you’ll want to swing by this constantly-updating landing page to view everything that’s at a discount. From 4K TVs to AirPods Pro at $200 (in-store), you’ll find a plethora of savings opportunities once you have a membership.

Terms and Conditions:

Promotional value expires Dec 4, 2020. Amount paid never expires. Limit 1 per visit. Valid for new Members only. Valid to use online or in-Club upon enrollment. Voucher will be redeemed, and 12-Month Membership period will begin immediately upon purchase of the voucher. Photo identification required when you visit the Club to pick up your Membership Card. Must be 18 years or older. Membership is subject to BJ’s current Membership terms, ask in-Club or go to BJs.com/terms. Must enroll in BJ’s Easy Renewal® program, and you authorize BJ’s to charge the debit/credit card first used at BJ’s after accepting this offer, an annual recurring charge in the amount of the then-current Membership fee for all active Memberships on your account, plus tax where applicable, on the first day of the month your Membership expires. Cancel or manage your BJ’s Easy Renewal anytime by logging on to your account on BJs.com or by calling Member Care at 844-268-8093. Must provide a mailing address and first and last name as you wish for it to appear on your Membership Card at checkout; must also provide an email address which Groupon will provide to BJ’s Wholesale Club to facilitate redemption. For more information, see BJ’s privacy policy. Offer not valid in the Chesterfield, MI; Madison Heights, MI; Taylor, MI; or Pensacola, FL, Clubs. Merchant is solely responsible to purchasers for the care and quality of the advertised goods and services. Offer is not eligible for our promo codes or other discounts.

