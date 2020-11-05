This dapper-looking Skagen Nillson Watch has fallen to $75 (Save $50), more from $45

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted several Timex and Skagen watch discounts from $45. Our top pick is the Skagen Nillson Watch (SKW6621) for $75 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and is one of the best prices we have tracked. This Skagen offering features a 40mm case and 20mm band. A scratch-resistant mineral crystal glass is used to protect its dial and inside you’ll find a 3-hand analog display. It boasts a round stainless steel case and genuine leather band with buckle closure. An IP67 rating ensures it can withstand dust, splashes, and more. Ratings are still rolling in, but Skagen watches are reputable. Continue reading to find more watches on sale from $45.

More watches on sale:

Oh, and if you’re a PAC-MAN fan, be sure to check out this Timex release. It pays homage to the classic game while maintaining familiar Timex styling. Surrounding its digital display you’ll find PAC-MAN chasing ghosts. View photos and learn more in our launch coverage.

Skagen Nillson Watch features:

  • Skagen celebrates the Danish way of life: free, spontaneous, and in the moment. Our watches and jewelry are fueled by a love of modern design–playing with color and current fashion influences.
  • 40mm case, 20mm band width, scratch-resistant mineral crystal glass, Quartz movement with 3-hand analog display, imported.
  • Round stainless steel case, with a gray dial.
  • Genuine leather band with buckle closure
  • Water Resistance (IP67) dust & splash resistant

