Add a stainless steel band to your Apple Watch for $11.50

-
Get this deal Reg. $17 $11.50

Ownace Tech (98% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its Stainless Steel Apple Watch band in silver for $11.55. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. As a comparison, it typically goes for around $17. Today’s deal is the second-best price we’ve tracked in 2020. Ditch the Apple tax and score a third-party Watch band at a notable discount. This model arrives with a sleek stainless steel design that’s fully adjustable. You’ll receive extra links, as well, so it’s easy to shorten or lengthen it as needed. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 3,200 Amazon reviewers.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Browse through our curated list for all of the best bands from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Over in our Apple guide this morning you’ll find a new all-time low on Apple AirPods at $99. You can browse through all of the latest Apple price drops right here for more deals.

Stainless Steel Apple Watch Band features:

  • Material: 304 Stainless Steel.
  • Unique design.
  • Feel free to match different colors of watches.
  • Unique surface treatment technology makes the plating of the surface not fall.

