This Leviton outlet has a built-in 25W USB-C port and more at under $30

Amazon currently offers the Leviton In-Wall Outlet with 25W USB-C Port for $29.70 shipped. Usually selling for $35, today’s offer comes within $1 of the 2020 low and is the second-best we’ve seen throughout the year. Alongside its two outlets, this is a great way to upgrade your home while ditching the need for a separate wall charger. It packs a 25W USB-C port as well as a 5.1A USB-A slot for refueling your smartphone, iPad, and other devices. Over 450 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you can settle with a similar in-wall outlet replacement that doesn’t offer as much power, this GE UltraPro 15W USB-C offering at $23 means you can save some extra cash. There’s still the same four ways to power a device, but with less overall power. But if you don’t plan to charge a laptop, this is still a great option for near the nightstand and the like. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Or for those who don’t want to deal with an in-wall installation, you’ll find some USB-C wall chargers and even more in the latest Anker sale from $10. But if it’s a wireless charger you’re after, these mophie options are currently up to 42% off and on sale from $49.

Leviton In-Wall USB-C Outlet features:

Built-in smart chip recognizes the individual device’s charging requirements to optimize the charge. Two high-powered charging ports deliver a combined total of 5.1A charging current and 25+ watts of power. No more searching for charging adapters! Upgrade so you can charge electronics leaving the outlets free for additional power needs.

