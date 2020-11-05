Score 6-quarts of touchscreen air fryer for just $50 (Today only, Reg. $100)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 6-quart Bella Pro Series Touchscreen Air Fryer for $49.99 shipped. Also matched via its Deals of the Day. Regularly $100 at Best Buy, today’s deal is a straight 50% off and the lowest price we can find. We saw an early Black Friday deal on Instant Pot’s air fryer-equipped multi-cooker this morning, but this is great way to score a dedicated appliance for even less. Features include a series of meal presets, the 6-quart capacity large enough for a family’s worth of fried chicken or even homemade 9-inch pizzas, adjustable temperature settings, and a digital touchscreen to control it all. The matte black finish will look great with most kitchen decor and it ships with a 2-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Well under the price of the comparable Instant Pot Vortex air fryer, today’s deal is one of the most affordable 6-quart options we can find. A 2.6-quart model from Dash sells for $60 and Ninja’s 4-quart variant fetches over $90. Needless to say, today’s deal is easily among the best options out there on a per quart basis. You could save slightly more with the $44.50 Chefman TurbFry, but it’s a fraction of the size of today’s lead deal for $5 less.

The early Black Friday/holiday kitchenware deals are already starting to heat up. First go check out the new Le Creuset Holiday Gift Guide, then head over to our home goods deal hub for all of the most notable price drops. Those include GrillPro’s electric tabletop grill, Ninja’s Mega Blender System, plenty of Instant Pot offers, and all of today’s best coffee maker deals from Nespresso, OXO, and more.

More on the Bella Pro Series Touchscreen Air Fryer:

Revolutionize cooking with the Bella Pro Series 6-qt. Touchscreen Air Fryer. The High Performance Circular Heat Technology and powerful 1700 watt heating system deliver fast, crispy and evenly cooked food every time. Time saving appliance with up to 50% faster preheat than a conventional oven. Large 5 lbs. food capacity for your favorite foods, including; fried chicken, roasted salmon, French fries, kale chips, homemade 9” pizza and guilt free donuts. Digital touchscreen control, adjustable temperature from 90°F to 400°F and integrated 60 minute auto shutoff timer with audible tone.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!