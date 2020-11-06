Amazon polishes your wardrobe with up to 30% off IZOD, Van Heusen, more from $8.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off apparel from IZOD, Van Heusen, GH Bass, Kenneth Cole, and more. Our top pick from this sale is the Van Heusen Men’s Dress Shirt Fitted Poplin Solid for $13.99 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at up to $45 and that’s matched with the lowest price in over a year. This dress shirt is great for business wear and you can choose from several color options. Plus, its wrinkle-free fabric will help keep your look polished throughout the day. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 6,000 reviews. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Another notable deal from this event is the G.H. Bass Men’s Fireside Flannel Shirt that’s perfect for this fall and a great option for holiday gifting. This shirt is currently marked down to $12.50 and regularly is priced at $20. That’s an Amazon all-time low. You can easily layer this flannel under vests or jackets for a stylish look too. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 1,000 reviews from Amazon customers.

Finally, be sure to check out the Levi’s Warehouse Sale that’s offering up to 75% off hundreds of styles. Find deals on jeans, t-shirts, outerwear, accessories, and more from just $5.

Van Heusen Dress Shirt Poplin features:

Wrinkle Free: Developed for less wrinkles and easy care

Fitted Fit: Roomier through the shoulders, chest and arms, with a tapered waist

Point Collar: Classic collar thought to lengthen the face & allows for tie knot variety; can be worn with or without neckwear.

Adjustable Cuff: Two button positions allow for a more customized, improved fit.

Chest Pocket: Classic design holds all your essentials.

