Amazon offers heated jackets and vests for winter up to 45% off from $65 shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 45% off Venustas Heated Outerwear. Our top pick from this sale is the Men’s Heated Vest with Battery Pack for $83.99 shipped. Regularly priced at $120, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This stylish vest is perfect for cold weather and would be a fantastic holiday gift idea. It’s said to heat up to 11-hours and you can choose from four color options. The shell of this jacket is waterproof, which is great for fall and winter weather. Plus, it has a USB port to charge your phone. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Another notable deal from this sale is the women’s 3-in-1 Heated Ski Jacket that’s currently marked down to $97.99. For comparison, this jacket is regularly priced at $140 and that’s an Amazon all-time low. This jacket is breathable, water-resistant, and it has a removable hood for added convienience. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 240 reviews from Amazon customers.

You will also want to check out the Under Armour Outlet Sale that’s offering $30 off orders of $100. Plus, you can find up to 60% off select styles from just $8.

Venustas Heated Vest features:

Breathable ultra light material, comfortable nylon fabric and water-resistant coating.

Heat quickly in seconds, four carbon fiber heating elements generate heat across core body areas

Technology New silver mylar thermal Lining is skin-friendly and soft, best poly heat system, ensures you don’t lose any excess heat and enjoy more warmth than other heated linings on the market.

USB port for charging smart phones and other mobile devices.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!