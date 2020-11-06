At $4, now’s a great time to bag Amazon’s 7-inch Scissors (Save 33%, New low)

Amazon is offering its 7-inch Curve Blade Scissors for $4.16 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $2 off the typical rate there and ushers in the lowest price we have tracked. If the scissors around your house have worn out, now’s a great time to replace them. For today’s low price you can snag Amazon’s in-house pair of 7-inch scissors. The blades are comprised of stainless steel and its handles aim to make these “comfortable to use and hold for extended periods.” Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Opt for a smaller pair to spend a bit less. You can grab Westcott’s Titanium Bonded 5-inch Non-Stick Scissors at under $4. The company touts non-stick blades that “are 6x longer lasting than its previous formula.” These are ready to cut through tape, velcro, adhesives, and the list goes on.

Speaking of AmazonBasics deals, did you see the discount we spotted yesterday on the 4-piece Small Packing Cube Set? Buyers can score it for less than $16. This delivers over 21% in savings, making now a great time to strike and plan for future trips.

AmazonBasics 7-inch Curve Blade Scissors features:

  • 7 inch curved blade scissors for precision cutting
  • Allows user to create close, flush cuts against flat or curved surfaces
  • Durable stainless steel construction
  • Low-friction, precision-made pivot ring ensures scissors operate smoothly over time
  • Double-coated soft-grip handles ensure comfort and stability
  • Blunt blade tips for enhanced safety

