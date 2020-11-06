Amazon’s 1-day board game sale from $12.50: Catan, Ticket to Ride, many more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off games from Catan, Days of Wonder, and more. Deals start at $12.59. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Catan the Board Game at $34.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for around $50. This wildly-popular game is getting a notable discount today. “Players control their own civilization and look to spread across a modular hex board in a competition for victory points” in this top-rated board game. More below.

Other notable deals include:

Make sure to dive into the rest of today’s deals for more price drops on popular board games. With the holiday shopping season on the cusp, this is a great way to knock off some gifts on your list and score a few easy stocking stuffers.

Catan features:

  • The incredibly popular, multi award winning civilization building board game of harvesting and trading resources
  • Players control their own civilization and look to spread across a modular hex board in a competition for victory points
  • Beware the robber’s nefarious plans as he steals resources and plunders the wealthy

