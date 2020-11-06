Stock up on CLIF Energy Protein Bars at nearly 25% off: 18-pack for $13

Amazon is offering the 18-pack of CLIF Bar Energy Protein Bars (Crunchy Peanut Butter) for $13.10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Just be sure to opt for Subscribe & Save, clip the on-page coupon, and remember to cancel the sub after the fact if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Regularly $16.50 or so, today’s deal is nearly 25% off the going rate and the best price we can find. A perfect chance to refill your stock, you’re looking at 18 Crunchy Peanut Butter bars at 2.4-ounces a pop and with 11-grams of protein. They make for a great healthy snack throughout the day or after workouts and are completely GMO-free. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

if you’re not a fan of the CLIF Bars or are just looking for something more affordable, the Pure Protein bars are worth consideration. The 12-pack is currently listed at just over $10 Prime shipped (opt for Subscribe & Save) and carries stellar ratings from over 14,000 Amazon customers. While you’re not getting as many in the box, they have even more protein per bar and will save you some cash.

More on the CLIF Bar Energy Protein Bars:

CLIF BAR is the ultimate performance energy bar, purposefully crafted with an ideal mix of protein, fat, and carbohydrates to sustain active bodies before and during long-lasting, moderate-intensity activity. As part of our mission to help create a healthier, more sustainable food system, we make every bar with sustainably sourced chocolate and plant-based ingredients like almonds, peanuts, and organic rolled oats.

