Evenflo Double Stroller Wagon is great for growing families at $210

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Evenflo Double Stroller Wagon for $209.90 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $350 but trends around $300 more recently. Today’s deal is also a new Amazon all-time low. The Evenflo Pivot Xplore is a great option for growing families with more than one child. It can be adapted for push or pull use, making it easy to tote around multiple children at a time. There is a canopy over the top with a UPF 50+ shield, which can help provide additional protection from the sun. Additional storage can be found on the inside, as well. Rated an impressive 4.8/5 stars by nearly 800 Amazon reviewers.
Only have one kid in tow? Consider picking up the Graco Modes Stroller for $150. That’s a 25% savings from the original price and much less than today’s lead deal. This model offers up a 3-in-1 design that includes a car seat carrier, bassinet, and stroller. If you’re only hauling around one child, this is a solid option instead. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
For more kid-friendly deals, head over to our roundup of toys from earlier this week featuring big names like Green Toys, Melissa & Doug, and others. Prices start at $9.50 across a number of different options, all of which are at new or near all-time lows. Check out the entire selection here.
Evenflo Pivot Xplore Double Stroller Wagon features:
- Push or pull, decide on the fly. It’s easy to adapt your ride with a flip of the handle
- All-terrain wheels give you the freedom to go from pavement to beach and beyond
- Canopies with UPF 50+ help shield your child from the sun’s harmful rays
- Spacious storage: easy access basket to hold all your child care essentials. Rotates into the wagon when only one child is seated
- Storage inside and out keeps everything you need within arm’s reach -from water bottles to diaper bags
