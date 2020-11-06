Evenflo Double Stroller Wagon is great for growing families at $210

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Evenflo Double Stroller Wagon for $209.90 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $350 but trends around $300 more recently. Today’s deal is also a new Amazon all-time low. The Evenflo Pivot Xplore is a great option for growing families with more than one child. It can be adapted for push or pull use, making it easy to tote around multiple children at a time. There is a canopy over the top with a UPF 50+ shield, which can help provide additional protection from the sun. Additional storage can be found on the inside, as well. Rated an impressive 4.8/5 stars by nearly 800 Amazon reviewers.

Only have one kid in tow? Consider picking up the Graco Modes Stroller for $150. That’s a 25% savings from the original price and much less than today’s lead deal. This model offers up a 3-in-1 design that includes a car seat carrier, bassinet, and stroller. If you’re only hauling around one child, this is a solid option instead. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

For more kid-friendly deals, head over to our roundup of toys from earlier this week featuring big names like Green Toys, Melissa & Doug, and others. Prices start at $9.50 across a number of different options, all of which are at new or near all-time lows. Check out the entire selection here.

Evenflo Pivot Xplore Double Stroller Wagon features:

Push or pull, decide on the fly. It’s easy to adapt your ride with a flip of the handle

All-terrain wheels give you the freedom to go from pavement to beach and beyond

Canopies with UPF 50+ help shield your child from the sun’s harmful rays

Spacious storage: easy access basket to hold all your child care essentials. Rotates into the wagon when only one child is seated

Storage inside and out keeps everything you need within arm’s reach -from water bottles to diaper bags

