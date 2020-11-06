GoPro HERO8 Black doubles as a webcam at Amazon low of $299 (Save $50)

Amazon is currently offering the GoPro HERO8 Black Action Camera for $299 shipped. Having originally retailed for $399, it has more recently been trending at $349 with today’s offer saving you $50 and matching our previous mention for the all-time low. While it’s not the latest offering from GoPro, HERO8 Black still packs a robust feature set headlined by 4K60 recording, a waterproof design, and slow-motion capture at 240fps. Throw in other enhancements like HyperSmooth 2.0, and you’ll enjoy gimbal-like movement and stabilization without any additional hardware. It can also double as a webcam for elevating your Zoom call game. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,700 customers and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Alternatively, you could save some extra cash and go with the GoPro HERO7 Black at $249 instead. Here you’ll score 4K recording, a waterproof design rated to 10-meters, and the webcam support. You’ll be missing out on some of the more premium features from the HERO8 though, like the enhanced stabilization. Over 3,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

If you’d prefer to go with the latest from GoPro instead, right now the HERO9 Black comes bundled with five accessories for $350. You’re not getting quite as affordable of a package as the lead deal, but will benefit from some higher-end features like 8K recording and more.

GoPro HERO8 Black features:

Capture smooth time lapse videos with this GoPro HERO8 camera. The HyperSmooth stabilization technology offers two levels of stabilization for smooth video reproduction, while the optional media mod offers advanced customization, giving aspiring creators a convenient way of adding more lighting and pro-quality audio to their footage. This GoPro HERO8 camera features a streamlined design with folding fingers at the base for swapping mounts quickly.

