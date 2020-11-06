It’s time to head into the weekend with all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals in tow. Today we have freebie offers on top-notch puzzlers, classic role playing games, dungeon diving, and much more. This morning’s collection includes price drops on titles like Traffix: City Rush, Railways!, Final Fantasy IV, Dungeon Warfare 2, Tower of Fortune 3, and Worms for Mac, among others. Head below the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Traffix: City Rush: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Finding..: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pixelizator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Railways!: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY IV: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare 2: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Thrive – Goals Ideas Decisions: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Monopoly Sudoku: $1 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Worms Revolution – Deluxe Edition: $2 (Reg. $12)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: AR Runner: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Playground AR: Physics Sandbox: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: JamUp Pro: $12 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Arrog: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dragon Hills 2: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Weather Gods: $5 (Reg. $26)

Mac: Mybrushes-Sketch, Paint, Design: FREE (Reg. $10)

Mac: Color Wheel: FREE (Reg. $3)

More on Traffix:

Based on simple rules and minimalist features, Traffix will amaze you in no time! The highway is a place where chaos, stress and rage are always present, mainly in big cities like Paris, Tokyo, Istanbul or Las Vegas. Aware of this, you must control the traffic light to keep the drivers safe and maintain peace. Start fighting chaos all over the world! Simple rules: Tap the traffic light on the right time to change its color and manage the highway. It works just as a normal traffic light with green, yellow and red colors. Minimalist: You will find cars, a bus or a van in almost every city. There are cities featuring a truck, a train and even a plane. Your job? Make sure they don’t crash.

