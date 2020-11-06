Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Traffix, Railways!, Final Fantasy IV, more

-
Apps GamesApp Store
Get this deal Reg. $1+ FREE+

It’s time to head into the weekend with all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals in tow. Today we have freebie offers on top-notch puzzlers, classic role playing games, dungeon diving, and much more. This morning’s collection includes price drops on titles like Traffix: City Rush, Railways!, Final Fantasy IV, Dungeon Warfare 2, Tower of Fortune 3, and Worms for Mac, among others. Head below the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Traffix: City Rush: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Finding..: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pixelizator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Railways!: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY IV: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare 2: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Thrive – Goals Ideas Decisions: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Monopoly Sudoku: $1 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Worms Revolution – Deluxe Edition: $2 (Reg. $12)

Early Black Friday game deals: Marvel’s Avengers, FIFA, Star Wars, Madden, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: AR Runner: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Playground AR: Physics Sandbox: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: JamUp Pro: $12 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Arrog: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dragon Hills 2: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Weather Gods: $5 (Reg. $26)

Mac: Mybrushes-Sketch, Paint, Design: FREE (Reg. $10)

Mac: Color Wheel: FREE (Reg. $3)

More on Traffix:

Based on simple rules and minimalist features, Traffix will amaze you in no time! The highway is a place where chaos, stress and rage are always present, mainly in big cities like Paris, Tokyo, Istanbul or Las Vegas. Aware of this, you must control the traffic light to keep the drivers safe and maintain peace. Start fighting chaos all over the world! Simple rules: Tap the traffic light on the right time to change its color and manage the highway. It works just as a normal traffic light with green, yellow and red colors. Minimalist: You will find cars, a bus or a van in almost every city. There are cities featuring a truck, a train and even a plane. Your job? Make sure they don’t crash.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Home Depot takes up to 40% off Husky storage, tools, mo...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

25% off

Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack takes extra 25% off: Nike, UGG, Cole Haan, more

From $15 Learn More
Up to 86% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 18W USB-C PD Charger $10 (Save 33%), more

From $2 Learn More
Amazon low

Sony’s XM4 ANC Bluetooth headphones are a #1 new release at an Amazon low of $278

$278 Learn More
Reg. $400

New Anker Powerhouse II 400 battery offers expansive I/O at $340 (Reg. $400)

$340 Learn More
Save up to 42%

Save up to 42% on Samsung, Seagate, WD, and other SSDs from $23

From $23 Learn More
From $48

eufy’s Wi-Fi-enabled RoboVac 25C works with Alexa/Assistant at a low of $99, more from $48

Shop now Learn More
Reg. $60

Early Black Friday game deals: Marvel’s Avengers, FIFA, Star Wars, Madden, more

$30 Learn More
45% off

Amazon offers heated jackets and vests for winter up to 45% off from $65 shipped

From $65 Learn More