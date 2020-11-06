LEGO’s AT-AT Walker returns to all-time low of $135, more kits from $8

Trusted retailer Zavvi is currently offering the LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Walker for $134.99 shipped when code ZAVATAT has been applied at checkout. Down from the usual $160 going rate, today’s offer is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale and matches the all-time low. As one of the largest Star Wars kits of the year, this LEGO AT-AT stacks up to 1,267 pieces and stands over 13-inches tall. Included alongside the Imperial Walker itself, you’re getting six minifigures highlighted by Luke Skywalker, two Snowtroopers, and more. We found it to be “an almost perfect recreation” of the vehicle from The Empire Strikes Back in our hands-on review. Head below for more LEGO deals from $8.

Over at Kohl’s, you can currently save 30% on a selection of LEGO kits from various themes like Star Wars, Toy Story, DC Super Heroes, and more. On top of the savings, you’ll also score $15 in Kohl’s Cash with every $50 you spend. Shop all of the deals right here and then head below for additional LEGO discounts today.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Earlier today we took a hands-on look at the all-new LEGO Baby Yoda set that was just released. But yesterday also saw the debut of a 2,300-piece Ghostbusters ECTO-1 kit that launched following the news that LEGO’s limited-edition Nebulon-B Frigate would be an Amazon exclusive.

LEGO Star Wars AT-AT features:

Relive the Battle of Hoth and other classic Star Wars trilogy scenes with this AT-AT (75288) LEGO building kit for kids! Different sections of the All Terrain Armored Transport vehicle open up for easy play, and it has spring-loaded shooters, plus a speeder bike inside. Fans will also love authentic details such as a winch to pull up Luke and his thermal detonator element.

