Philips soup maker blends and cooks ingredients for you: $72 (Refurb, Orig. $150)

HouseholdGear (99.7% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the Philips Viva Collection Soup Maker for $71.95 shipped in refurbished condition. The price will drop from $80 during checkout. Originally $150 new and currently fetching $119 at Amazon, today’s offer is up to $78 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This model currently sells for $130 at Best Buy. Making homemade soup just got a whole lot easier with the Philips Viva collection cooker and blender combo as it will heat and mix your favorite ingredients in as little as 18-minutes. It carries six preset options including pureed, chunky, cold, compote, smoothie, and “thanks to optimized heating profile,” milk based options. Ships with a 2-year warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a blender combo that can also heat up the contents for less than $72. You could, however, opt for an extremely affordable blender and heat it all up yourself the old fashion way. This Black+Decker Crush Master is a great option at $29 if you’re looking for something that won’t break the bank. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,000 Amazon customers.

However, if you’re looking to take it up to pro home cook status, these deals on Blendtec’s Classic 570 Pro Blender and Ninja’s Mega Blender System at $100 off are certainly worth a closer look. Then head over to our home goods guide for even more of the best early Black Friday kitchenware and household deals. Then go check out the Keurig of premium cocktails from Bartesian.

More on the Philips Viva Collection Soup Maker:

Make fresh soup when you want. No waiting, no planning, and no additional appliances necessary. The Philips soup maker automatically heats and blends your favorite soups – in as little as 18 minutes

More than just soup. 6 preset programs – Pureed soup, chunky soup, cold soup, compote, smoothies, and thanks to optimized heating profile, milk based soup. Plus, use it as a countertop blender.

Make healthy homemade soups, choose what to add without the worries of unknown ingredients found in canned soups. Try making soups like potato, broccoli, tomato, miso and chicken noodle soup.

