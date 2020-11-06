Grab a Ring Video Doorbell 3/Plus, Echo Show 5, and Blink Mini for as low as $155 (Up to 26% off)

Best Buy is offering the Amazon Echo Show 5 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 for $149.99 shipped. Add a Blink Mini 1080p Security Camera for just $5 more. For comparison, purchasing everything separately would cost a total of $210 including the Blink Mini, with today’s deal saving you as much as 26%. With this bundle, you’ll score the all-new Ring Video Doorbell 3 to see who’s outside, a Blink Mini security camera to keep tabs on the garage or somewhere else in the house, and an Echo Show 5 to view it all with simple voice commands. This is a great way to kickstart your smart home and bolster your security at the same time. Rated 4.5+ stars. Head below for another great bundle.

If you’re wanting to upgrade things a bit, Best Buy is also offering the Echo Show 5 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus at $169.99 shipped. Again, you can add a Blink Mini 1080p Security Camera for just $5 more. This saves you just a hair less overall compared to today’s lead deal, coming in at a 23% discount. But, you’re getting higher-end gear here, as the Video Doorbell 3 Plus offers 4-second video pre-rolls so you know what happened before the motion event was triggered.

Just want to add a video doorbell to your home? Well, Ring’s entry-level Video Doorbell is a great choice. it’s available for $100 at Amazon and offers many of the features you’ll find in the Video Doorbell 3/Plus. The only notable features you’re losing out on is the included corner bracket and 5GHz Wi-Fi, otherwise things stay the same.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 features:

Meet our next-generation doorbell, upgraded with added security features to protect any home. With improved motion detection and enhanced wifi, you can keep an eye on what’s happening anytime, from anywhere. Adjust your motion zones to focus on key areas and send only the notifications you care about most. With Video Doorbell 3, you’ll be closer to home than ever before.

