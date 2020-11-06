Sony’s XM4 ANC Bluetooth headphones are a #1 new release at an Amazon low of $278

Amazon is offering the Sony WH-1000XM4 Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $278 shipped. Also at BuyDig, where you’ll get an additional external battery bank for free. Normally $349, today’s deal matches our last mention and marks the all-time low that we’ve tracked. As the latest-generation to the beloved Sony WH-1000XM3, these new headphones offer some killer features. You’ll find up to 30-hours of battery life here, with a quick 10-minute charge delivering 5-hours of listening time when you’re in a rush. Touch sensors can activate your voice assistant, control volume, and more. Plus, you’ll find USB-C connectivity here, alongside multi-device pairing, wearing detection, and much more available here. Rated 4.6/5 stars and is a #1 new release at Amazon. Want to learn more about Sony’s latest release? Be sure to check out our announcement coverage.

Ditch the Sony namesake for Soundcore’s hybrid active noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones. Available at Amazon for $50 when you clip the on-page coupon, these are a great option for those on tighter budgets who still want to enjoy some peace and quiet while working from home. With up to 40-hours of playtime available here, these are built to last for days before it’s time to recharge.

Prefer in-ear headphones? Well, Apple’s AirPods are currently at an all-time low of just $99 right now heading into Black Friday. These in-ear headphones pair seamlessly with any Apple setup, and even function with Android devices too. You’ll find “Hey Siri” available here, as well as in-ear detection, fast pairing, and much more.

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphones features:

Sony’s intelligent industry-leading noise canceling headphones with premium sound elevate your listening experience with the ability to personalize and control everything you hear. Get up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging capabilities, enjoy an enhanced Smart Listening feature set, and carry conversations hands-free with speak-to-chat.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!