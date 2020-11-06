USB-C adorns SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset, now $80 (Reg. $100)

-
Best PC Gaming Deals
Get this deal Reg. $100 $80

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset for $79.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked in months. This forward-thinking headset is a solid pick for anyone that owns a PlayStation, Switch, or PC. Lossless 2.4GHz wireless connectivity is implemented and it comes with a USB-C dongle for Nintendo Switch/Lite, Android phones, and more. A detachable ClearCast noise canceling microphone is said to provide “natural sounding clarity.” Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you already have a pair of headphones you love, consider grabbing Avantree Leaf instead at $35. This handy accessory pairs a standard Bluetooth headset with a PS4 or Nintendo Switch. I routinely plug this into my PlayStation and love that I can use AirPods without a hitch.

Considering the fact that Avantree Leaf is USB-A, it’s not great for using with Switch when playing portably. For this specific scenario I use HomeSpot. It’s my go-to for when gaming on Nintendo’s console. Have a look at our hands-on review to learn more.

And for anyone in the Xbox arena, be sure to peek at Razer’s new Xbox Series X headsets. One version is made solely with Xbox Wireless connectivity in mind while a more premium solution wields Bluetooth to pave the way for PC and mobile pairing.

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset features:

  • Features SteelSeries’ Lossless 2.4GHz wireless for ultra-low latency wireless connectivity on PS4 and PC
  • Take the same gaming-grade wireless on the go using the compact and portable USB-C dongle on your Nintendo Switch and Lite, and Android phones
  • Detachable ClearCast noise canceling microphone with natural sounding clarity, Discord certified
  • Same high-performance speaker drivers as the multi-award winning Arctis 7
  • Steel-reinforced headband for a perfect fit and lasting durability

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Amazon’s 1-day board game sale from $12.50: Catan...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Save 21%

Bring home PDP’s Xbox Stereo Gaming Headset at $39.50 (Reg. $50)

$39.50 Learn More

Nuraphone now offers custom gaming audio with new microphone attachment

Learn More
Review

ROCCAT Elo 7.1 Air Review: Superhuman Hearing comes to the PC [Video]

Watch now Learn More

SteelSeries intros Aerox 3/Wireless ultralight gaming mice with USB-C, IP54 rating, more

Learn More
Save 29%

TP-Link’s Powerline Extender Kit routes internet through existing electrical wiring: $34 (Reg. $48)

$34 Learn More

Black Ops Cold War to get Nuketown ’84, more + updates to PlayStation exclusive content

Learn More
Reg. $25+

Weekend magazine sale from under $4/yr.: Men’s Health, Wired, GQ, much more

$4+ Learn More

Backcountry’s Holiday Gift Guide has hundreds of ideas: The North Face, SMITH, more

Learn More