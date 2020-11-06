USB-C adorns SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset, now $80 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset for $79.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked in months. This forward-thinking headset is a solid pick for anyone that owns a PlayStation, Switch, or PC. Lossless 2.4GHz wireless connectivity is implemented and it comes with a USB-C dongle for Nintendo Switch/Lite, Android phones, and more. A detachable ClearCast noise canceling microphone is said to provide “natural sounding clarity.” Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you already have a pair of headphones you love, consider grabbing Avantree Leaf instead at $35. This handy accessory pairs a standard Bluetooth headset with a PS4 or Nintendo Switch. I routinely plug this into my PlayStation and love that I can use AirPods without a hitch.

Considering the fact that Avantree Leaf is USB-A, it’s not great for using with Switch when playing portably. For this specific scenario I use HomeSpot. It’s my go-to for when gaming on Nintendo’s console. Have a look at our hands-on review to learn more.

And for anyone in the Xbox arena, be sure to peek at Razer’s new Xbox Series X headsets. One version is made solely with Xbox Wireless connectivity in mind while a more premium solution wields Bluetooth to pave the way for PC and mobile pairing.

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Features SteelSeries’ Lossless 2.4GHz wireless for ultra-low latency wireless connectivity on PS4 and PC

Take the same gaming-grade wireless on the go using the compact and portable USB-C dongle on your Nintendo Switch and Lite, and Android phones

Detachable ClearCast noise canceling microphone with natural sounding clarity, Discord certified

Same high-performance speaker drivers as the multi-award winning Arctis 7

Steel-reinforced headband for a perfect fit and lasting durability

