The BAKBLADE 2.0 Plus hair remover makes it easy to shave your back: $24 (Reg. $39)

Having a forest growing on your back is no fun, and neither is waxing. The solution? BAKBLADE 2.0 Plus is a DIY hair remover that helps you get a perfect shave, even where your hands can’t reach. Right now, you can get the device for just $23.99 (Reg. $39) at 9to5Toys Specials.

While it’s easy enough to shave your chest and arms, trying to reach every inch of your back is almost impossible. Even if you could, using a regular razor would take forever.

BAKBLADE 2.0 Plus makes the process much easier and faster. At first glance, this device looks like a futuristic back-scratcher: it has a long handle and an angled head, allowing you to reach around your body.

However, that head doesn’t scratch at all — it shaves smoothly, thanks to unique DRYglide blades. These cartridges are much wider than regular razor blades, meaning you can remove hair quickly.

The blades are also super safe, you don’t have to worry about using BAKBLADE unsighted. It’s a completely pain-free experience.

You can shave wet or dry, and the cartridges are really easy to replace. Many owners seem to like the results; BAKBLADE 2.0 Plus is rated at 4.3 stars on Amazon.

Order today for $23.99 to grab the BAKBLADE 2.0 Plus at 40% off the MSRP.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!