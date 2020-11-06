TP-Link’s Powerline Extender Kit routes internet through existing electrical wiring: $34 (Reg. $48)

Amazon is offering the TP-Link AV600 Powerline WiFi Extender for $33.99 shipped. That’s $16 off the typical rate there, the second-best price we’ve tracked, and lowest in years. While mesh Wi-Fi is all the rage these days, Powerline solutions can turn out to be a more affordable way to expand your network’s reach. One of these units is plugged into an outlet by your existing router and is then connected to it via Ethernet. From there it can transmit a wired signal with up to 600Mb/s speeds through your home’s electrical wiring. Simply plug in the second unit wherever you’d like at home to create an extended Wi-Fi signal there. As a backup, it can also operate using Wi-Fi instead of Ethernet, but speeds top out at 300Mb/s. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’re simply trying to extend your Wi-Fi signal to the garage or your backyard, TP-Link’s $30 AC750 WiFi Extender may be a simpler solution. Since it relies solely on Wi-Fi for extending your signal, it may not be as strong of a connection as what’s provided by the lead deal. That being said, you won’t have to fiddle with Ethernet cables and there’s just one adapter to plug in instead of two.

And if you have been investing in a smart home, there’s a good chance you have a few Ethernet-reliant hubs in your possession. I have Philips Hue and Lutron bridges that take hog two of my router’s ports. If you’re in a similar boat, you may want to grab Tenda’s 5-Port Fast Ethernet Switch at $5. I bought a similar unit before this sale and spent quite a bit more.

TP-Link AV600 Powerline WiFi Extender features:

WiFi powerline adapter provides up to 600Mbps Ethernet over power, up to 300Mbps WiFi. Ideal to be Ethernet extender who can easily go over the walls

As network adapters supporting HomePlug AV, easy to add multiple adapters and works under 110-240V

Power saving automatically reduces power consumption by up to 85%

Wired speeds up to 600Mbps and wireless speeds up to 300Mbps for lag-free HD video streaming and online gaming.Range: 300 Meters over electrical circuit

