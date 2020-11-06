Yamaha 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver with AirPlay 2 hits all-time low at $399

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Yamaha RX-V685 7.2-Channel A/V Receiver with MusicCast for $399. Free shipping is available for all. This model typically goes for $600 with today’s deal representing a 33% price drop and a new Amazon all-time low. This all-in-one A/V receiver packs a lot of punch with support for AirPlay 2, Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth, Spotify Connect, and more. There’s support for 4K and HDR content, too. You’ll find five HDMI ports in and two out on the backside, for ample connectivity. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Make the most of your savings and grab some stereo speaker wire to complete your setup. This 100-foot 16-gauge wire should do the trick. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon with some 19,000 reviewers leaving a 4.7/5 star rating.

To complete your home theater experience, consider picking up Logitech’s K600 TV Keyboard for $56. This all-in-one keyboard offers up a full QWERTY experience, integrated trackpad, and more.

Yamaha RX-V685 7.2-Channel AV Receiver features:

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, airplay 2, Spotify connect and music cast multi-room

Spotify, Apple Music via airplay 2, Pandora, Sirius internet radio, Tidal, Deezer, Napster, Qobuz and more

4K Ultra HD, HDR10, Dolby vision, hybrid log-gamma and BT.2020 HDMI (5-in/2-out) with HDCP 2.3 and eARC

Voice control using your Alexa device like echo or echo dot

Music cast multi-room: Wirelessly expand your Audio to other rooms over time

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!