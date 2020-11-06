Yamaha 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver with AirPlay 2 hits all-time low at $399

-
AmazonHome TheaterYamaha
Get this deal Reg. $600 $399

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Yamaha RX-V685 7.2-Channel A/V Receiver with MusicCast for $399. Free shipping is available for all. This model typically goes for $600 with today’s deal representing a 33% price drop and a new Amazon all-time low. This all-in-one A/V receiver packs a lot of punch with support for AirPlay 2, Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth, Spotify Connect, and more. There’s support for 4K and HDR content, too. You’ll find five HDMI ports in and two out on the backside, for ample connectivity. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Make the most of your savings and grab some stereo speaker wire to complete your setup. This 100-foot 16-gauge wire should do the trick. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon with some 19,000 reviewers leaving a 4.7/5 star rating.

To complete your home theater experience, consider picking up Logitech’s K600 TV Keyboard for $56. This all-in-one keyboard offers up a full QWERTY experience, integrated trackpad, and more.

Yamaha RX-V685 7.2-Channel AV Receiver features:

  • Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, airplay 2, Spotify connect and music cast multi-room
  • Spotify, Apple Music via airplay 2, Pandora, Sirius internet radio, Tidal, Deezer, Napster, Qobuz and more
  • 4K Ultra HD, HDR10, Dolby vision, hybrid log-gamma and BT.2020 HDMI (5-in/2-out) with HDCP 2.3 and eARC
  • Voice control using your Alexa device like echo or echo dot
  • Music cast multi-room: Wirelessly expand your Audio to other rooms over time

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Theater

Yamaha

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Home Depot takes up to 40% off Husky storage, tools, mo...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Up to 57%

Amazon takes up to 57% off water filtration systems, more from $23

From $23 Learn More
Up to 50%

Watches for men and women up to 50% off at Amazon, deals from $19

$19+ Learn More
Up to 40%

Amazon’s 1-day board game sale from $12.50: Catan, Ticket to Ride, many more

$12.59 Learn More
Orig. $899

Google Pixel deals from $50, today only: Pixel 3/XL $180, more (Refurb)

From $50 Learn More
Up to 33%

Today only, MacBooks, iPads, and accessories from Apple on sale from $55 (Refurb)

From $55 Learn More

Kohl’s Black Friday ad: Sales start today with deals on smart home tech, kitchenware, more

Learn More

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order coming to EA Play + Game Pass Ultimate on November 10

Learn More

Best iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-order deals

Learn More