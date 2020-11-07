Fossil’s Gen 5 Carlyle Wear OS Smartwatch met by new Amazon low of $179 (Reg. $295)

Amazon is offering the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Smartwatch for $179 shipped. That’s $116 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. Those of you on the hunt for a platform-agnostic smartwatch shouldn’t overlook today’s deal. Once armed with Carlyle you’ll be able to run a plethora of Wear OS apps, track heart rate, easily check the time, and the list goes on. Its case size measures 44mm and is comprised of stainless steel. Additionally, wearers can also keep tabs on their sleep history, monitor restfulness, and set goals. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’re an Alexa user like I am, your needs may be better met by Amazfit’s Band 5 Fitness Tracker at $45. This product is a recent release and Alexa is actually built right in. It debuted shortly after Apple Watch Series 6 manages to deliver a blood oxygen saturation monitor despite clocking in at a fraction of the cost. Read all about it in our release coverage.

And for anyone that prefers the look of more traditional watches, be sure to peek at the deal we spotted on Skagen Nillson. It’s fallen to $75, making now an excellent time to swoop in and bag $50 of savings. It boasts a compact 40mm case size that’s paired with scratch-resistant glass, a genuine leather band, and more.

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Smartwatch features:

  • Smartwatches powered with Wear OS by Google work with iPhone and Android Phones. Case size: 44mm; Band size: 22mm; interchangeable with all Fossil 22mm bands
  • Battery: 24 Hr + multi day extended mode **Varies based on usage and after updates install**. USB cable with magnetic charger snaps to rings on watch case back and spins 360 degrees for ease of use. Charge up to 80% in under an hour
  • Health and fitness: Heart Rate & Activity Tracking using Google Fit; Built-in GPS for distance tracking; Swimproof design 3ATM; New wellness enhancements allow you to track sleep history, monitor your restfulness and set sleep goals

