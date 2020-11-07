Govee’s Wi-Fi smart LED strips + more is on sale from $7, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its smart home gear on sale from $7 Prime shipped. Our favorite deal here is the 16.4-foot Wi-Fi RGB LED Light Strip for $17.99. Normally going for $26, today’s deal saves you 30% and matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. You’ll find Alexa and Assistant integrations here, which deliver voice commands and much more. The long 16.4-foot design allows you to cover wide spans with ease. Plus, it even has an IR remote and built-in controller when the app or smart home tie-ins don’t work. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Shop the rest of Govee’s sale right here.

Use a fraction of your savings to pick up this 100-pack of LED strip mounts. It goes over the strip itself and screws into whatever surface you’re securing them to, making sure the LEDs won’t fall down. I used these very clips to hang LEDs from my parents kitchen cabinets to give them an upgrade and they worked fantastically. For just $7 Prime shipped, it’s hard to go wrong here.

Looking for other ways to upgrade your smart home? Well, Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Clocks are currently up to 57% off. Most notably, the Smart Clock Essential is down to just $24, delivering a smart speaker and alarm clock in one sleek package.

Govee Wi-Fi RGB LED Strip features:

Power your lights on/off, adjust brightness, or change colors with Alexa or Google Assistant.

The Govee Home app offers you intuitive control and access to 16M colors and 64 Scene modes.

With a built-in, sensitive mic, the LED strip lights can sync with your favorite music easily.

A Smart Color Picking feature applies photo colors to customize DIY lighting effects.

