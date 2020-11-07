Prepare for holiday NERF battles with today’s Gold Box deals from just $7 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of NERF gear and blasters from $7 Prime shipped. Our favorite is the N-Strike Hyper Fire Blaster at $34.19. Generally speaking, this blaster runs $50 at Amazon, and today’s deal is the lowest price that we’ve tracked in a few years. If you’re planning a NERF battle for the upcoming holiday season, this is one sure-fire way to lock-in victory ahead of time. It can fire darts up to 90-feet, and on fresh batteries, nine darts leave the barrel per second. You’ll find a 25-round drum and 25 Elite darts included with your purchase. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Finish stocking up for that NERF war right here.

We also spotted that today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection fo Disney gear and toys on sale with up to 30% off. Our favorite is Monopoly: Pixar Edition for $17.49 Prime shipped. Down from $25, today’s deal sets a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This unique rendition of an age-old classic board game is a must-have for anyone who’s a huge Pixar fan. Rated 5/5 stars from early reviews. Shop the rest of the sale here.

Use some of your savings to pick up this 300-pack of NERF Elite Darts. You’ll also score a carrying bag to keep things neat and tidy between battles. While these aren’t made directly by NERF, they should still work flawlessly, and nearly 2,000 customers having left a collective 4.8/5 stars corroborates that. For just under $12 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, this is an easy recommendation if you pick up the N-Strike Hyper Fire Blaster from today’s lead deal.

However, while this tactical vest only comes with 30 darts, but also delivers plenty of other must-have gear. You’ll find that it has a dart pouch, reload clips, protective glasses, and much more, ensuring you’re geared up and ready-to-go at a moment’s notice. For $22 Prime shipped at Amazon, this really completes the look of any NERF battle warrior.

NERF N-Strike Hyper Fire Blaster features:

Fires up to 5 darts per second with fresh batteries

25-dart drum

Fires darts up to 90 feet (27 meters)

Comes with 25 Elite darts

