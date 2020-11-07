Prepare for holiday NERF battles with today’s Gold Box deals from just $7 Prime shipped

-
AmazonNerf
From $7

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of NERF gear and blasters from $7 Prime shipped. Our favorite is the N-Strike Hyper Fire Blaster at $34.19. Generally speaking, this blaster runs $50 at Amazon, and today’s deal is the lowest price that we’ve tracked in a few years. If you’re planning a NERF battle for the upcoming holiday season, this is one sure-fire way to lock-in victory ahead of time. It can fire darts up to 90-feet, and on fresh batteries, nine darts leave the barrel per second. You’ll find a 25-round drum and 25 Elite darts included with your purchase. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Finish stocking up for that NERF war right here.

We also spotted that today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection fo Disney gear and toys on sale with up to 30% off. Our favorite is Monopoly: Pixar Edition for $17.49 Prime shipped. Down from $25, today’s deal sets a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This unique rendition of an age-old classic board game is a must-have for anyone who’s a huge Pixar fan. Rated 5/5 stars from early reviews. Shop the rest of the sale here.

Use some of your savings to pick up this 300-pack of NERF Elite Darts. You’ll also score a carrying bag to keep things neat and tidy between battles. While these aren’t made directly by NERF, they should still work flawlessly, and nearly 2,000 customers having left a collective 4.8/5 stars corroborates that. For just under $12 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, this is an easy recommendation if you pick up the N-Strike Hyper Fire Blaster from today’s lead deal.

However, while this tactical vest only comes with 30 darts, but also delivers plenty of other must-have gear. You’ll find that it has a dart pouch, reload clips, protective glasses, and much more, ensuring you’re geared up and ready-to-go at a moment’s notice. For $22 Prime shipped at Amazon, this really completes the look of any NERF battle warrior.

NERF N-Strike Hyper Fire Blaster features:

  • Fires up to 5 darts per second with fresh batteries
  • 25-dart drum
  • Fires darts up to 90 feet (27 meters)
  • Comes with 25 Elite darts

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Nerf

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Home Depot’s RYOBI early Black Friday sale takes ...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Save 33%

Nerf’s motorized Revoltinator Blaster is all yours for $30 (Save 33%)

$30 Learn More
Today only

Govee’s Wi-Fi smart LED strips + more is on sale from $7, today only

From $7 Learn More

Green Deals: 2-pack Solar Outdoor Landscape Lights $15, more

Learn More
Save 28%

Casper, Rivet, Walker Edison, and Zinus furniture deals abound at Amazon from $22

From $22 Learn More
Reg. $295

Fossil’s Gen 5 Carlyle Wear OS Smartwatch met by new Amazon low of $179 (Reg. $295)

$179 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods hit all-time low, Apple Watch SE from $218.50, LG CX 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TV $650 off, more

Learn More
Save 42%

A foldable design adorns Sunny Health & Fitness’ Exercise Bike, now $115 (Save 42%)

$115 Learn More
Save $49

Apple AirPods Pro will tune out the noise for $200 at Amazon (Save $49)

$200 Learn More