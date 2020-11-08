Outfit your tool arsenal with up to 44% off Greenworks electric mowers, more from $70

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 44% off a selection of Greenworks Outdoor Power Tools starting at under $70 shipped. Our top pick is the Greenworks 21-inch 40V Electric Lawn Mower for $244.99. Usually selling for $350, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings and marks the best we’ve seen since back in February. This cordless lawn mower expands on the 80V Greenworks ecosystem, making it a great option for those who already have the required battery and charger, which both also happen to be on sale today. Features here include a 21-inch cutting deck, self-propelled features, and various bagging configurations, all without oil or gas to deal with. Over 380 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of today’s sale for additional offseason price cuts on various electric hedge clippers, power washers, and other tools. With up to 44% in savings to be had across the sale, now is a great time to outfit your outdoor arsenal, even if you might not put them to use until the spring rolls around. Especially considering prices start at $70.

Then hit up our Green Deals guide for even more environmentally-conscious discounts. Right now, you’ll find a notable price cut on the new Anker Powerhouse II 400 battery, which delivers plenty of I/O at a low of $340.

Greenworks 21-inch 40V Mower features:

GreenWorks GMAX 40V System offers a wide range of easy to use tools for the homeowner and those who just want more power. The G-Max 40V 21” Brushless Self-Propelled Mower offers the first self-propelled lawn mower to the G-MAX 40V family of tools.

