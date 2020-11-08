Home Depot discounts outdoor tools, AeroGarden, more up to 30% today

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is back with a new sale today focused on outdoor tools and equipment. You can save upwards of 30% off with free shipping for all. Our top pick is the ECHO 4-gallon Diaphragm Backpack Sprayer for $54.98. Regularly around $75, today’s deal comes in at $3 less than our previous mention. If you’re looking to tackle some late summer spraying, having a backpack option like this is a great idea. It’s designed to fit on your shoulders, so you won’t have to lug around a heavy container. Plus, it also sports a levered pump design. Rated 3.7/5 stars. More below.

Another standout is the AeroGarden 45W Grow Light Panel for $79. Regularly around $100, today’s deal is $1 under our previous mention and the best we can find by 20%. Fall is on the way in and you might be thinking about how you might continue growing herbs this winter. The AeroGarden Grow Light Panel “may be used for all stages of plant growth – from seed starting to flowering to harvest.” It’s a great option for keeping your seedlings going throughout the cold months ahead. Rated 4.2/5 stars

ECHO 4-gallon Diaphragm Backpack Sprayer features:

Featuring heavy-duty, padded shoulder straps to help provide comfortable carrying, the ECHO 4 Gal. Diaphragm-Pump Backpack Sprayer is designed to use with powders, liquids and water-soluble solutions. Four nozzles offer stream adjustment for customizable spraying. The wand can be used for left- and right-handed applications.

