Save up to 30% on Hot Wheels, Crayola, and other gift ideas from $3

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 50% off Hot Wheels Toys starting at $3. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Whether you’re looking for something to keep the kids busy indoors now that the cooler weather is rolling in, or want to get a head start on the holiday gift list, today’s sale has you covered. There are plenty of ways to bring home the Hot Wheels action from single cars to playsets and more. Everything is well-reviewed here, as well. Be sure to shop everything right here and then head below for more.

Also on sale today, you can save up to 30% on arts and crafts supplies starting at $3.50. Throughout the sale, you’ll be able to save on a selection of great gift ideas from Cyayola, LEGO, and much more. This Klutz LEGO Gadgets Science and Activity Kit at $13.99 is an easy top pick, down from the usual $21 price tag, and rated 4.7/5 stars from over 4,100 customers. But you’ll want to check out everything right here, as well, for more from $3.50.

Then be sure to check out all of the LEGO deals that are still live right now from $8, as well as our recent hands-on review of the LEGO Baby Yoda set.

Hot Wheels Criss Cross Crash features:

Crank up the competition with four intersecting crash zones and a car feeder ramp for challenging, high-octane action! Racers can line up their Hot Wheels cars and let ’em rip for near misses or total wipeouts. Drive kids’ creativity and experimentation with more than 16 feet of track with hairpin turns, motorized boosters, and a giant crash zone. 

