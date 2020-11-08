ILIFE’s affordable V3s Pro Robot Vacuum is down to a new low of $110 (Save $50)

-
AmazonHome GoodsILIFE
Get this deal $160 $110

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is currently offering the ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $109.99 shipped. Typically fetching $160, today’s offer saves you 31%, beats our previous mention by $2, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Designed with cleaning up after pets in mind, this robotic vacuum is equipped with a tangle-free suction system, so it won’t be stopped by dog hair and the like. It can run for 140-minutes at a time, and sports scheduling, auto charging, and more to take vacuuming off the chore list. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 8,900 customers. Head below the fold for more.

Ditch the automated cleaning capabilities found in the ILIFE robotic vacuum and opt for the BLACK+DECKER Dusbuster instead. At $34, this highly-rated handheld vacuum is ideal for handling smaller messes and lets you quickly take care of cleaning without busting out the heavy artillery.

Don’t forget, you can still save up to $200 on select iRobot robotic vacuums starting at $180. Not to mention, this morning’s 30% discount on Instant Pot’s best-seller Duo Plus 9-in-1 Cooker is still live at the 2020 low of $98.

ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner features:

Robot Vacuum Cleaner ILIFE V3S Pro ideal suction machine for Pet Hair Anti-olision and Auto-Load Characteristics: Specification 100 ~ 240V, 50 / 60Hz, works in most countries. 2 Charging mode: Automatic / Manual (Tips: when charging the switch on the body must be ON) 3 Cliff sensors in the bottom that make Robot Vacuum cleaner avoid falling (> = 6 cm in height). 4 Cleaning Mode: Automatic Mode, Point Mode, Edge Mode, Programming Mode. 300 ml dust bucket with more capacity. Nano-fibers Cloth is available for deeper cleaning.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

ILIFE

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple’s iPad mini 5 hits all-time lows with up to...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Save up to 30%

Save up to 30% on TaoTronics ANC headphones, earbuds, more from $28

From $28 Learn More
Reg. $140

Instant Pot’s best-seller Duo Plus 9-in-1 Cooker falls to 2020 low at $98 (Save 30%)

$98 Learn More
Up to 44% off

Outfit your tool arsenal with up to 44% off Greenworks electric mowers, more from $70

From $70 Learn More
Reg. $249

AirPods Pro offer Apple’s H1 chip, 24-hour battery life, more for $194

$194 Learn More
Reg. $679

Apple’s iPad mini 5 hits all-time lows with up to $127 off

$512 Learn More
Save 28%

Casper, Rivet, Walker Edison, and Zinus furniture deals abound at Amazon from $22

From $22 Learn More
Reg. $295

Fossil’s Gen 5 Carlyle Wear OS Smartwatch met by new Amazon low of $179 (Reg. $295)

$179 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods hit all-time low, Apple Watch SE from $218.50, LG CX 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TV $650 off, more

Learn More