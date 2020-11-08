ILIFE’s affordable V3s Pro Robot Vacuum is down to a new low of $110 (Save $50)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is currently offering the ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $109.99 shipped. Typically fetching $160, today’s offer saves you 31%, beats our previous mention by $2, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Designed with cleaning up after pets in mind, this robotic vacuum is equipped with a tangle-free suction system, so it won’t be stopped by dog hair and the like. It can run for 140-minutes at a time, and sports scheduling, auto charging, and more to take vacuuming off the chore list. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 8,900 customers. Head below the fold for more.

Ditch the automated cleaning capabilities found in the ILIFE robotic vacuum and opt for the BLACK+DECKER Dusbuster instead. At $34, this highly-rated handheld vacuum is ideal for handling smaller messes and lets you quickly take care of cleaning without busting out the heavy artillery.

Don’t forget, you can still save up to $200 on select iRobot robotic vacuums starting at $180. Not to mention, this morning’s 30% discount on Instant Pot’s best-seller Duo Plus 9-in-1 Cooker is still live at the 2020 low of $98.

