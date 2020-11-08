Instant Pot’s best-seller Duo Plus 9-in-1 Cooker falls to 2020 low at $98 (Save 30%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for $97.99 shipped. Usually selling for $140, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount and marks a new 2020 low. Delivering nine different ways to prepare meals and side dishes, the Instant Pot Duo Plus is a must-have kitchen appliance to streamline holiday prep or to cross a name off your gift list. Its 8-quart capacity and stainless steel design are complemented by its slew of features allowing this to work as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, egg cooker, saute, steamer, warmer, sterilizer, and more. As a #1 best-seller, over 140,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

If you’re looking to get in the Instant Pot game for less, a variety of other early Black Friday deals have already gone live on some of the more affordable models. Right now, we’re seeing a batch of the brand’s popular multicookers on sale from $49 including the Duo Crisp Air Fry, Nova, VIVA, and more.

Then just go hit up our home goods guide for even more ways to save on everyday and kitchen essentials. You can still save up to 57% on certified refurbished Dyson humidifiers, vacuums, and more, as well as plenty of other upgrades for around the house.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 features:

Instant Pot Duo Plus is the next evolution in the Duo series, the #1 best-selling cooker in the Instant Pot family. The Duo Plus 9-in-1 programmable kitchen appliance with advanced microprocessor technology incorporates all of the great features that made the Duo the #1 best-seller. It has new and improved programs and features to continually support one’s fast-paced, health-conscious and eco-friendly lifestyle.

